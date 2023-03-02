 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

DreamFolks acquires leading golf provider Vidsur Golf

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST

DreamFolks, with the acquisition, has diversified its portfolio of value-added services that will allow it to utilise Vidsur Golf's expertise and offer a selection of exclusive golfing privileges to its clients, it said

DreamFolks is India's largest airport service aggregator platform

Airport service aggregator DreamFolks Services on March 2 announced the acquisition of Vidsur Golf, the provider of golf privileges in India, to offer travellers "unparalleled luxury experiences globally".

"This reinforces our commitment to delivering unparalleled premium experiences and enhancing our position as the largest airport service aggregator in India," DreamFolks Services chairperson and managing director Liberatha Kallat said.

The company's board approved the proposal to acquire 60 percent equity shares of Vidsur Golf for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 1.50 crore, Business Standard said.

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the stake of the amount involved.