Dollar gains after hawkish Fed, pound under pressure from dovish BoE

Reuters
Dec 15, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

The dollar strengthened on Thursday a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it expected interest rates to stay higher for longer, while the pound came under pressure from a dovish message from the Bank of England (BoE).

Up next is the European Central Bank, which will announce the result of its meeting at 13.15 GMT, capping a busy day for major central banks after Switzerland and Britain raised rates by 50 basis points (bps).

Norway increased rates by 25 bps, while the Fed hiked by 50 bps on Wednesday.

The euro shed 0.5% to $1.06121, falling off a six-month peak hit a day before, while the dollar climbed 0.8% on the Japanese yen to 136.55.

The pound, which hit a six-month high on the dollar this week, fell 1% to $1.230 and weakened on the euro as well. The European common currency was up 0.37% at 86.33 pence after the Bank of England's decision.

"The initial reaction is a dovish outcome with two members voting to keep the rate unchanged. However, the bank appears to be keeping its options open here, citing improvement in growth forecasts from November and still strong labour markets," said Robert Dishner, senior portfolio manager - multi sector fixed income, at Neuberger Berman.