Dollar cedes some ground, bitcoin hunkers down

Reuters
Nov 22, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST

The dollar retreated on Tuesday after rallying the previous day when investors rushed to the safe-haven currency on worries about China's COVID flare-ups, while fears of fresh contagion from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX pressured bitcoin.

The euro was up 0.3% at $1.0265 after an 0.8% loss on Monday, sterling rose 0.46% to $1.187, partially reversing its 0.6% fall, and the dollar was at 141.86 yen, down 0.6% after a 1.2% gain.

Flows to the dollar on Monday came as Beijing warned that it was facing its most severe test of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a surge in COVID cases sparking fresh restriction measures. Deaths from the virus were also recorded in the capital for the first time since May.

Restrictions in Beijing and elsewhere tightened further on Tuesday, though currency traders seemed to think the previous day's moves were sufficient.

Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG said in a note that more cautious remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve officials were a factor in the dollar losing some momentum on Tuesday.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the central bank can downshift to smaller interest rate hikes from next month, and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the real-world impact of interest rate increases is likely greater than its short-term rate target implies.