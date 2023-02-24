 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DLF's KP Singh shares blueprint for making India infrastructure powerhouse

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

Singh lauded the Modi government's efforts in the last eight years but said that it would be wrong to say that a base for development wasn't created earlier.

KP Singh, Chairman of DLF Limited

DLF chairman emeritus KP Singh shared a blueprint for making India an infrastructure powerhouse. He said India's $5 trillion GDP goal needs commensurate infrastructure and new cities need to come up.

"Govt should acquire land & private sector should develop the land parcel. India needs new cities; Noida is a good example," Singh told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

The DLF patriarch underlined the importance of government acquiring land and auctioning it out to private sector for development of townships. He said the government can acquire land for highway infrastructure but not for townships. He said the development of townships should be done by the private sector through partnerships.

Singh also thinks that masterplans should be made by visionary people and developers and not by bureaucrats as they get transferred and are unable to develop a vision in a few years.