 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Digital rupee will co-exist rather than compete with UPI: Experts

Manish M. Suvarna
Dec 02, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST

An ecosystem needs to be built for the retail adoption of the e-Rupee, like cashbacks on UPI apps, which are a great pull for the user, say experts.

The recently-announced Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is likely to co-exist with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) rather than compete with it, say experts.

"The physical bank with saving accounts will never be completely replaced by digital currency accounts. Digital currency accounts will be in the form of digital wallets, which may inhibit adoption among older people. The CBDC will co-exist rather than compete with UPI," said Pooja Sondhi, Director & COO, Livfin.

Currently, the digital rupee is not as convenient as UPI because it has been opened only to select users in a closed-user group (CUG).

UPI is a bank-to-bank transfer, so banks know who you are paying and how much, whereas the digital rupee is like cash and therefore won't leave an audit trail.

Experts believe that in order to ensure that the CBDC is widely adopted the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will have to develop an ecosystem like UPI.

Across the country, people have rapidly adopted UPI and QR code-based payment systems that have helped them transact, especially during the nationwide lockdown due to Covid.