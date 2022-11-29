 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Digital lenders align with new RBI norms ahead of November 30 deadline, brace for consolidation

Priyanka Iyer
Nov 29, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

Fintechs have changed core business models, lending flows and processes since the new digital lending norms came into effect in August.

For customers who are choosing fintech platforms over banks to borrow from, there may be a realisation that the cost of borrowing is higher in these cases (Representative Image)

Digital lending fintechs have made necessary changes to comply with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) new norms ahead of the November 30 deadline, and are gearing up for the next phase of consolidation. The industry is also preparing to maintain its growth rate in a tougher macro environment of higher interest rates and inflation.

“All the work has been done in terms of technical changes, process changes, etc., in areas where further clarifications are required, people have taken a more conservative approach, rather than being on the wrong side of the regulations. So nothing is left to do. All set and ready to go live,” said Sugandh Saxena, the CEO of the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE), which counts fintechs like Yubi, Uni and Kreditbee as members.

RBI announced the norms in August this year forcing a few fintechs to change their core business models. The norms barred the presence of third-party accounts in the flow of lending, including prepaid cards and wallets. Loan disbursal and repayments should be executed only between the bank accounts of the lending partner bank or non-banking financial company (NBFC) and customers, the norms said.

Players like Slice and Uni whose models included disbursing loans into prepaid cards changed their models to disburse loans directly into the bank accounts of customers. Uni also introduced a co-branded credit card, replacing its prepaid card bet.

Other fintechs that were pooling repayments from customers before crediting the amount to lending partners have also updated their agreements and changed processes, industry leaders said.

Anuj Kacker, co-founder of Freo and Vice President of the Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI) said, “The few who weren’t aligned to the norms have changed their business models. As an industry overall we have not been massively impacted. Maybe 5 percent of the companies have been impacted. Yes, there is a higher cost of compliance now. But it is only a one-time cost to comply.”