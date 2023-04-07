 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Digital intermediaries seek govt blessings for private fact-checking body

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Apr 07, 2023 / 07:08 AM IST

MeitY to take into consideration a proposal by intermediaries to create a self-regulatory organisation to fact-check online content not related to government

digital intermediaries

Digital intermediaries have reached out to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to form a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) that would fact-check online content that is not related to the government, according to sources aware of the development.

Interestingly, this happened yesterday (April 6), the same day the ministry notified a rule to allow the government to appoint a fact-checking body for government-related information on the internet.

"The government has to dive deep into the proposal made by the digital intermediaries and see if they align with our expectations from an SRO," said an official in the know.

The ministry's expectations are two-folds — first that any fact-checking SRO of the intermediaries has to be accountable to the government in India and not just be accredited by a foreign body.