Digital Competition Law will lead to over-regulation, stifle innovation, and adversely affect startups: IAMAI

Aihik Sur
Apr 28, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

The industry body has criticised the Parliamentary Committee on Finance's recommendation to introduce a new law on competition for digital markets.

In December, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance released a report that recommended formation of a Digital Competition Law

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), an industry body representing the digital sector in India, has criticised a Parliamentary committee report that urges the government to introduce a new law to tackle Big Tech firms' anti-competitive practices, stating that it would stifle innovation, competition, and affect investments in startups, among others.

IAMAI comprises over 550 members, including Indian arms of Big Tech companies, such as Meta India, Google India, Microsoft India, Twitter India and Apple.

In the draft of IAMAI's submission to the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL), which Moneycontrol has reviewed, the industry body said, "IAMAI is concerned that the recommendations in the Report (of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Finance) are neither targeted nor proportionate."

"Lack of a well-articulated policy objective, (and) failure to adopt an evidence-based approach to identify the need for the regulation, have led to ambiguous, broad recommendations (in the report), which will stifle innovation, competition and the benefit that accrues to markets and users," the draft submission said.