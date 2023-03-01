 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
De Havilland Sseks to dominate Indian demand for small planes

Bloomberg
Mar 01, 2023 / 02:22 PM IST

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Ltd., a leading manufacturer of turboprop planes, is aiming to win 80% of India’s small-plane market as the country seeks to bolster connectivity in far-flung corners and over rugged terrain.

The company is expecting India to have as many as 120 small aircraft that seat less than 20 passengers in the next 10 years, Yogesh Garg, the manufacturer’s Asia Pacific sales director, said in an interview in New Delhi on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers India conference.

Small planes are key for India, the world’s fastest-growing aviation market, to connect tiny towns, hilly areas and islands that have a budding population of first-time flyers. Airbus SE estimates India will need 2,210 aircraft by 2040, with most of them being smaller jets.

De Havilland will face competition from the 19-seater Dornier 228 aircraft. The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. made-in-India plane is used by the armed forces, while Alliance Air has one. Another rival is Textron Aviation Inc., with regional carrier IndiaOne Air using its nine-seater Cessna Grand Caravan EX.