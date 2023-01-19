 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Davos 2023: Strong core inflation to remain area of concern for RBI, says Raghuram Rajan

Jan 19, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Raghuram Rajan has warned that a persistently high core inflation will likely remain an area of concern for the Indian central bank in its fight against inflation in the approaching days. Core inflation refers to non-food, non-oil part of the overall inflation.

"The area of concern the RBI also has is really when you look at core inflation, which is quite still strong," Rajan said while speaking to Moneycontrol at Davos 2023.

India’s core inflation remained sticky above 6 percent and elevated despite the headline inflation falling for two consecutive months in November and December.

Core inflation remained above the upper tolerance band of the RBI.

In the December policy review, the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das  too had warned about core inflation saying this has remained sticky and elevated.

"The issue on inflation side is disinflation because food prices have come down and that typically what happens in winter," Rajan said.