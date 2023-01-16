 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Davos 2023 | Draft gaming rules to help grow India's gaming industry: Games24x7's Bhavin Pandya

Jan 16, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

At Davos 2023, Games24x7 co-founder Bhavin Pandya said they are eyeing a pan-India expansion for its rummy offerings.

Bhavin Pandya, co-founder and CEO of Games24x7.

The Indian government's draft gaming rules will bring more clarity to the nascent but growing industry which will aid in its further growth, said Bhavin Pandya, the co-founder of skill-based gaming firm Games24x7.

"I think it'll do a lot of good for the online gaming sector. This is going to lead to more entrepreneurs coming in, more capital coming into the country, because you'll have more certainty now about things and that'll lead to different business models over the years," Pandya said in an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol on the sidelines of The World Economic Forum 2023 annual meeting, held in the Swiss ski resort town Davos.

On January 2, 2023, MeitY proposed a self-regulatory mechanism, mandatory verification of players through Know-Your-Customer (KYC) norms and grievance redressal methods as draft amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 with the aim of safeguarding users against potential harm from skill-based games and also ensure these games conform with Indian laws.

These draft regulations come at a time when India's gaming sector has seen unprecedented growth in terms of app downloads and revenue as a result of pandemic-induced home confinement in recent years, which has led to Indian consumers becoming more comfortable spending money on mobile games.

Revenue in the country's gaming sector increased from $2 billion in FY21 to $2.6 billion in FY22 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 27 percent to $8.6 billion in FY27, according to a report by gaming and interactive media venture fund Lumikai.