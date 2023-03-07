 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Data protection bill, Digital India Act will cause 'behavioural changes' in platforms: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Moneycontrol News
Mar 07, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the consultation process of Digital India Act will begin later this week

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill and the upcoming Digital India Act will cause "behavioural changes" in how platforms interact with consumers and citizens, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said during the inaugural edition of Moneycontrol's India Fintech Conclave (IFC) in Mumbai.

"This (DPDP and Digital India Act) will, certainly there will be behavioural changes, there will be changes in the way platforms interact with consumers and citizens," he said.

"The days where personal data can be harvested, algorithms can be built on top of that -- that will certainly change. The days that anonymised personal data will be stored for many years and learning models be created on top of that, will also certainly, will have to be replaced by something that is more instantaneous in terms of learning and storing," Chandrasekhar said in his special address at the IFC 2023.

"There will be incremental changes, it will not be business as usual," he added.