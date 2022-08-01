Data analytics, Java, Cloud, the most-wanted digital skills in June quarter: Quess Corp

Data analytics, Java technologies, cloud infra technologies, full-stack technologies and UI/UX were the digital skills that were most in demand during the April-June quarter, a Quess Corp report shows.

According to the report, the Top 5 tech skills in demand were application development, testing technologies, data analytics, Java technologies and Dot Net technologies. The demand was primarily seen in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

The quarter also saw increased attrition in large IT companies but Quess IT Staffing CEO Vijay Sivaram said while there were headwinds in the tech hiring market, some skills continue to be in demand.

“As organisations continue in their digital and cloud transformation journeys, we are witnessing a hiring uptick in the same. Startup hiring is in moderation, however, on the other hand, India continues to see growth in captives, particularly in tech & R&D,” he said.

As seen from IT companies opting for the pyramid model to cut costs — Quess said that junior and entry-level hiring requirements outpace other categories, with organisations looking at cost optimisation.

Hiring for digital skills was primarily in IT hubs in the tech space— Hyderabad (34 percent), Bengaluru (33 percent), Mumbai (12 percent), Pune (9 percent), and Chennai (5 percent). Locations such as NCR, which includes Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Jaipur also saw some demand.

Sectorally, talent demand was seen in products (22 percent), automotive and engineering (11 percent), banking, financial services and insurance (11 percent), telecom (11 percent), and consulting (9 percent).

The report said that tech transformations, adoptions of virtualisation and connectivity have “altered the course of the digital industry in the country” and that demand for newer tech roles is expected to increase.