Cyril Shroff sees more fees, deals after foreign law firms’ entry

Bloomberg
Mar 16, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

Reversing a decades-long stance, the Bar Council of India this week permitted firms from certain countries to register in India, open offices and advise local clients on international law in non-litigious matters.

India’s decision to allow foreign lawyers to operate in the local market will boost competition and fees, according to the managing partner at one of the nation’s biggest law firms.

Cyril Shroff of Mumbai-based Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas likened the move to throwing a big stone in a pond. “It causes ripples but the pond will calm down soon,” he said in a phone interview Wednesday.

Does the move significantly enhance access for foreign law firms, given the many restrictions?