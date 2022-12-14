 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CUTS moves NCLAT against CCI order on PVR and INOX merger

Dec 14, 2022 / 10:39 PM IST

In its petition, Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS) has also made PVR and INOX as parties before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

Non-profit group CUTS has moved NCLAT against the fair trade regulator CCI's order which had rejected its complaint against the proposed merger of multiplex chains PVR and INOX Leisure.

The matter came up for hearing before a two-member bench on Wednesday and was adjourned till February 9, 2023 over the request from the parties.

CUTS has challenged an order of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) passed in September this year, in which it had rejected a complaint against the proposed merger of multiplex chains PVR and INOX Leisure, saying apprehension of the likelihood of anticompetitive practices by an entity cannot be a subject of the probe.

NCLAT is also the appellate tribunal against any direction issued or decision made or order passed by the CCI.

On March 27, PVR and INOX Leisure announced their merger. However, the entities were not required to seek CCI approval for the deal as it was below the regulator's threshold levels.