Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 22: Bitcoin down 2%, Polkadot biggest loser

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 22 as the global crypto market-cap decreased by 2.71 percent $898.55 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $88.94 billion, which is a 29.35 per cent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.51 billion, which is a 6.19 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $80.74 billion, which is 90.78 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 15 lakh, with a dominance of 39.37 per cent, an increase of 0.12 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

In other news, hackers have stolen digital assets worth around $160 million from crypto trading firm Wintermute, its CEO tweeted on Tuesday, the latest heist to hit a sector long plagued by cybercrime.

The theft targeted London-based Wintermute's decentralised finance operations, Evgeny Gaevoy said in a tweet. The firm, which provides liquidity across major crypto exchanges and trading platforms, remains solvent after the hack, he added. Read more here.

As of 7:10 am on September 22, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 15,82,500 -2.84% Ethereum 1,10,111.0 -2.26% Tether 84.72 -0.21% Cardano 38.0000 0.31% Binance Coin 22,210.08 0.25% XRP 34.4899 2.04% Polkadot 542.00 -3.59% Dogecoin 4.8667 -2.66%

Moneycontrol News