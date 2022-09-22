 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 22: Bitcoin down 2%, Polkadot biggest loser

Moneycontrol News
Sep 22, 2022 / 07:46 AM IST

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 15 lakh, with a dominance of 39.37 per cent, an increase of 0.12 per cent over the day.

Representative Image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 22 as the global crypto market-cap decreased by 2.71 percent $898.55 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $88.94 billion, which is a 29.35 per cent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.51 billion, which is a 6.19 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $80.74 billion, which is 90.78 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 15 lakh, with a dominance of 39.37 per cent, an increase of 0.12 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Also Read | 10 red flags to look for before investing in crypto

In other news, hackers have stolen digital assets worth around $160 million from crypto trading firm Wintermute, its CEO tweeted on Tuesday, the latest heist to hit a sector long plagued by cybercrime.

The theft targeted London-based Wintermute's decentralised finance operations, Evgeny Gaevoy said in a tweet. The firm, which provides liquidity across major crypto exchanges and trading platforms, remains solvent after the hack, he added. Read more here.

As of 7:10 am on September 22, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 15,82,500 -2.84%
Ethereum 1,10,111.0 -2.26%
Tether 84.72 -0.21%
Cardano 38.0000 0.31%
Binance Coin 22,210.08 0.25%
XRP 34.4899 2.04%
Polkadot 542.00 -3.59%
Dogecoin 4.8667 -2.66%
Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bitcoin Price Today #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum
first published: Sep 22, 2022 07:46 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.