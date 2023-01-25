Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 25: Bitcoin, Ether in the red; Dogecoin top laggard

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on January 25 as the global crypto market cap decreased 3.52 percent to $1.01 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $57.25 billion, which makes a 2.75 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.34 billion, which is 9.34 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $50.55 billion, which is 88.29 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 18.90 lakh, with its dominance at 42.69 percent, which is an increase of 0.55 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, two hacker groups associated with North Korea, the Lazarus Group and APT38, were responsible for the theft last June of $100 million from U.S. crypto firm Harmony's Horizon bridge, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Monday.

Moneycontrol News