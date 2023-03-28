 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top cryptocurrency prices on March 28: Ripple biggest gainer as crypto m-cap declines

Moneycontrol News
Mar 28, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.23 percent, registering a decrease of 0.17 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on March 28 as the global crypto market cap declined 2.68 percent to $1.13 trillion, over the last day.  The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 35.1 percent to $43.04 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.67 billion, which is 8.54 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.23 percent, a decrease of 0.17 percent over the day.

The volume of all stablecoins was $38.87 billion, which is 90.31 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

