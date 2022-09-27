Top Cryptocurrency News on September 27: Bitcoin rises, eight US states act against Nexo

Market Buzz Bitcoin and Ether in green Read full here

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 27 as the global crypto market cap rose 3.31 percent to $957.11 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.05 billion, an increase of 49.33 percent. The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.78 billion, which is 7.22 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $73.41 billion, which is 91.71 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Big Story Eight US states file enforcement actions against crypto-lending platform Nexo

Eight US states announced on Monday they’re bringing actions against the crypto-lending platform Nexo Group in connection with its unregistered, interest-bearing cryptocurrency product. State regulators in California, Kentucky, New York, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Washington and Vermont allege Nexo offered customers interest-earning accounts without first registering them as securities and providing necessary disclosures. Without access to these financial statements, state regulators contend investors cannot make informed investment decisions.