Top cryptocurrency news on September 26: Bitcoin at Rs 16.09 lakh, ZebPay CEO quits, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 16.09 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 26 as the global crypto market cap dropped 1.10 per cent to $924.03 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $52.83 billion, a decrease of 1.87 per cent. The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.46 billion, which is 6.56 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $47.95 billion, which is 90.76 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.04 per cent currently, which is an increase of 0.12 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Big Story Crypto exchange ZebPay's CEO Avinash Shekhar quits; to launch his own web 3.0 start-up

As the going continues to get tougher for Indian cryptocurrency start-ups, ZebPay Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Avinash Shekhar has decided to move on. This comes a month after Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Tarun Jain left the company, multiple sources aware of the matter said. ZebPay is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in India. When reached out, the ZebPay team confirmed the development to Moneycontrol, adding that Shekhar will now work on his own start-up, which will be operating in the Web 3.0 and crypto tax compliance space. ZebPay will hold a minority stake in this new start-up.