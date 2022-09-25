Top cryptocurrency news on September 25: The biggest moves in the crypto market, NFTs, and more

Bitcoin's dominance falls
Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 25 as the global crypto market-cap dropped 0.70 percent to $934.09 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume increased 35.19 percent to $53.49 billion over the last 24 hours.The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.19 billion, which is a 5.97 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $48.99 billion, which is 91.59 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read full here
Crypto exchange ZebPay's CEO Avinash Shekhar quits
As the going continues to get tougher for Indian cryptocurrency start-ups, ZebPay Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Avinash Shekhar has decided to move on. This comes a month after Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Tarun Jain left the company, multiple sources aware of the matter said. ZebPay is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in India. When reached out, the ZebPay team confirmed the development to Moneycontrol, adding that Shekhar will now work on his own start-up, which will be operating in the Web 3.0 and crypto tax compliance space. ZebPay will hold a minority stake in this new start-up. Read details here
Ether is down almost 20% since the merge. Here’s what’s going on
Ether has fallen more than 20 percent since the cryptocurrency’s underlying technology, the Ethereum network, underwent a huge upgrade called “the merge.” Ethereum is a blockchain technology that effectively allows developers to build apps on top of it. Ether is the native cryptocurrency that runs on Ethereum.The merge is an upgrade to Ethereum that changes the validation mechanism for transactions from a proof-of-work method to proof-of-stake. Proponents say this will make validating transactions on Ethereum much more energy efficient. It has been eagerly anticipated by the crypto community. Take a look
Over the past two years, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) gave the crypto ecosystem the boost it needed to grab mainstream attention — owing to the involvement of prominent artists and celebrities. However, despite the enormous losses suffered by NFT investors following the ongoing, 10-month-long bear market, the ecosystem showed sustainable signs of a comeback in the last two weeks.Since Sept. 12, the performance of blue-chip NFT collections witnessed a steady growth, inching back toward the 10,000 Ether (ETH) that was lost in mid-August 2022, according to data by NFTGo. Read more here