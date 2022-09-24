Top cryptocurrency news on September 24: The biggest moves in the crypto market, NFTs, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin and Ether in red Read full here

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 24 as the global crypto market-cap dropped 0.55 percent to $935.68 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume declined 7.86 percent to $81.71 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.22 billion, which is a 5.17 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $74.18 billion, which is 90.78 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.26 percent, a decrease of 0.01 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

Big Story Crypto exchange ZebPay's CEO Avinash Shekhar quits

As the going continues to get tougher for Indian cryptocurrency start-ups, ZebPay Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Avinash Shekhar has decided to move on. This comes a month after Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Tarun Jain left the company, multiple sources aware of the matter said. ZebPay is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in India. When reached out, the ZebPay team confirmed the development to Moneycontrol, adding that Shekhar will now work on his own start-up, which will be operating in the Web 3.0 and crypto tax compliance space. ZebPay will hold a minority stake in this new start-up.

Ether Buzz Ethereum Merge Vastly Increased Stakefish's Profile, but 25% of Its Employees Are Gone Anyway

On the very day that the Ethereum Merge dramatically elevated the importance of validators in the blockchain’s ecosystem, one of the biggest ones – stakefish – was beset with chaos. More than 25% of its workforce, according to people familiar with the matter, was either laid off or resigned, including two senior departures: Head of Strategy and Operations Jun Soo Kim and Head of Protocols Daniel Hwang.