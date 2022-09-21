Top Cryptocurrency News on September 21: Bitcoin trades lower, Wintermute hit by $160 million hack, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 16.20 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 21 as the global crypto market cap dropped 1.22 percent to $927.26 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume decreased 11.91 percent to $68.55 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi was currently $4.05 billion, 5.91 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $63.13 billion, which is 92.09 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.25 percent. This was a 0.44 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read full here



Big Story Major crypto trader Wintermute hit by $160 million hack, CEO says

Hackers have stolen digital assets worth around $160 million from crypto trading firm Wintermute, its CEO tweeted on Tuesday, the latest heist to hit a sector long plagued by cybercrime. The theft targeted London-based Wintermute's decentralised finance operations, Evgeny Gaevoy said in a tweet. The firm, which provides liquidity across major crypto exchanges and trading platforms, remains solvent after the hack, he added. Read details here

