Top cryptocurrency news on October 1: Bitcoin at Rs 16 lakh; Celsius to not seek payments for loans and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 16.49 lakh

The global crypto market cap was at $942.24 billion on October 1, a 0.01 percent drop over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $79.05 billion, which makes a 13.18 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi was $3.98 billion, 5.03 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $64.37 billion, 81.43 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin is Rs 16.49 lakh, with a dominance of 39.51 percent. This was a 0.10 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Big Story Crypto lender Celsius not seeking payments for outstanding loans

Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network has said it is not seeking to enforce payment obligations for outstanding loans during its Chapter 11 proceedings and that borrowers do not need to repay such loans. New Jersey-based Celsius said in a filing with the US Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York that no interest or penalties will be assessed post loan maturity. Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July, with estimated assets and liabilities between $1 billion to $10 billion, with more than 100,000 creditors.

