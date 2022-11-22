Top cryptocurrency news on November 22: All that’s new with FTX, 50% Bitcoin address in loss, crypto token an ‘extreme risk’, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin, Ether crack as FTX hacker continues to trade stolen cryptos

Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum plunged by 3 percent and 4 percent, respectively on November 21 as the hacker who stole funds from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX continued to dump his Ether to trade it for Bitcoin. According to Peckshield, over the weekend, the hacker swapped thousands of Ether for Ren Bitcoin, a form of wrapped Bitcoin. Other major cryptocurrencies like Binance, Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Polygon were trading down 3.5 percent, 6 percent, 3.2 percent, 7 percent, and 3.5 percent respectively. Read full here

Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum plunged by 3 percent and 4 percent, respectively on November 21 as the hacker who stole funds from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX continued to dump his Ether to trade it for Bitcoin. According to Peckshield, over the weekend, the hacker swapped thousands of Ether for Ren Bitcoin, a form of wrapped Bitcoin. Other major cryptocurrencies like Binance, Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Polygon were trading down 3.5 percent, 6 percent, 3.2 percent, 7 percent, and 3.5 percent respectively.

Big Story Court filings reveal that the new FTX CEO was paid $1,300/hour

According to court filings, John Ray, the seasoned professional hired to clean up the remains of defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, charges $1,300 per hour for his labour. Despite a freeze on company funds and a lack of accurate records regarding who is owed what, restructuring experts are attempting to continue paying senior employee salaries. Before the first hearing on November 22, legal documents submitted over the weekend at the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware offered more light on the insolvency procedures. The petition by Edgar Mosley, managing director at restructuring firm Alvarez & Marsal, stated that the continuation of salary payments "is vital for the preservation of the resources and value" of the FTX estate. Read details here

According to court filings, John Ray, the seasoned professional hired to clean up the remains of defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, charges $1,300 per hour for his labour. Despite a freeze on company funds and a lack of accurate records regarding who is owed what, restructuring experts are attempting to continue paying senior employee salaries. Before the first hearing on November 22, legal documents submitted over the weekend at the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware offered more light on the insolvency procedures. The petition by Edgar Mosley, managing director at restructuring firm Alvarez & Marsal, stated that the continuation of salary payments "is vital for the preservation of the resources and value" of the FTX estate.

Nightmare Hacker The "FTX drainer" exchanges 20,000 Ether for Bitcoin

The "FTX Drainer," the person or entity responsible for the unusual withdrawals from the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, continues to exchange Ether for Bitcoin. The Ren BTC Gateway, a crypto bridge used to transmit transfer tokens from one network to another, has now moved $72 million in value across both blockchains. On November 21, the person or entity in issue exchanged 1,023 renBTC ($16.3 million) for 20,000 ETH ($22.4 million). This comes after 50,000 ETH were traded on Sunday for 3,517 renBTC. As of the time of publication, the hacker had bridged all 4,540 renBTC ($72.6 million) to Bitcoin, according to on-chain data monitored by blockchain security company PeckShield. A Bitcoin wallet holding some of the bridged funds was also traced by PeckShield; it presently contains 2,444 BTC ($39.4 million). Take a look

The "FTX Drainer," the person or entity responsible for the unusual withdrawals from the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, continues to exchange Ether for Bitcoin. The Ren BTC Gateway, a crypto bridge used to transmit transfer tokens from one network to another, has now moved $72 million in value across both blockchains. On November 21, the person or entity in issue exchanged 1,023 renBTC ($16.3 million) for 20,000 ETH ($22.4 million). This comes after 50,000 ETH were traded on Sunday for 3,517 renBTC. As of the time of publication, the hacker had bridged all 4,540 renBTC ($72.6 million) to Bitcoin, according to on-chain data monitored by blockchain security company PeckShield. A Bitcoin wallet holding some of the bridged funds was also traced by PeckShield; it presently contains 2,444 BTC ($39.4 million).

Crash and burn Currently, more than 50% of Bitcoin addresses are at a loss

For the first time since the start of the coronavirus-induced crash in March 2020, the majority of addresses holding Bitcoin, the most valuable cryptocurrency, are currently losing money. Data supplied by blockchain analytics company IntoTheBlock shows that 24.56 million of the total 47.85 million addresses have investments that are below the purchase price or a little over 51 percent of all addresses. About 45 percent of them are profitable, or have unrealized gains, while the remaining investors are basically at breakeven. Out-of-the-money addresses are those that purchased coins on average at a greater price than the current market price of bitcoin, which is $16,067, according to IntoTheBlock. Read more here

For the first time since the start of the coronavirus-induced crash in March 2020, the majority of addresses holding Bitcoin, the most valuable cryptocurrency, are currently losing money. Data supplied by blockchain analytics company IntoTheBlock shows that 24.56 million of the total 47.85 million addresses have investments that are below the purchase price or a little over 51 percent of all addresses. About 45 percent of them are profitable, or have unrealized gains, while the remaining investors are basically at breakeven. Out-of-the-money addresses are those that purchased coins on average at a greater price than the current market price of bitcoin, which is $16,067, according to IntoTheBlock.

Analysis Crypto exchange tokens present "extreme risk," according to BOE's Cunliffe

When used as collateral by their issuers, exchange-issued crypto tokens like the bankrupt FTX Group's FTT might carry "severe" risks, according to Bank of England Deputy Governor Sir Jon Cunliffe. Cunliffe stated in a speech on November 21 that a company accepting its own unbacked crypto asset as collateral for loans and margin payments, as there are indications may have happened with FTX, creates extreme "wrong-way" risk, which is when the exposure to a counterparty increases along with the risk of the counterparty's default.

When used as collateral by their issuers, exchange-issued crypto tokens like the bankrupt FTX Group's FTT might carry "severe" risks, according to Bank of England Deputy Governor Sir Jon Cunliffe. Cunliffe stated in a speech on November 21 that a company accepting its own unbacked crypto asset as collateral for loans and margin payments, as there are indications may have happened with FTX, creates extreme "wrong-way" risk, which is when the exposure to a counterparty increases along with the risk of the counterparty's default. Read more here

Legal Action Crypto lender Nexo is sued after allegedly blocking $126 million in withdrawals

A group of investors is suing Nexo in the London High Court on the grounds that the cryptocurrency company prevented them from withdrawing more than £107 million ($126 million) in cryptocurrency. The three investors, Shane Morton and brothers Jason and Owen Morton, claim that Nexo froze their accounts when they attempted to transfer their assets off the platform. The Mortons assert that after being threatened with being prevented from withdrawing their cryptocurrency, they were forced into returning millions of dollars’ worth of Nexo's native token to the company at a reduced price.

A group of investors is suing Nexo in the London High Court on the grounds that the cryptocurrency company prevented them from withdrawing more than £107 million ($126 million) in cryptocurrency. The three investors, Shane Morton and brothers Jason and Owen Morton, claim that Nexo froze their accounts when they attempted to transfer their assets off the platform. The Mortons assert that after being threatened with being prevented from withdrawing their cryptocurrency, they were forced into returning millions of dollars’ worth of Nexo's native token to the company at a reduced price. Read more here