Top Cryptocurrency News on May 26: The biggest moves in crypto policy, investments and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin trading above Rs 24 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on May 26 as the global crypto market cap decreased 0.59 percent to $1.26 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 2.03 percent to $70.78 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.50 billion, 10.60 percent of the total Read full here

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on May 26 as the global crypto market cap decreased 0.59 percent to $1.26 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 2.03 percent to $70.78 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.50 billion, 10.60 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $621.49 billion, which is 86.87 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin traded above Rs 24 lakh. The market dominance of world's largest cryptocurrency rose 0.18 percent to 44.76 percent over the last day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Big Story Fed VC says growth in digital assets highlights need for regulation

Lael Brainard, Vice Chairman of the United States (Bloomberg)

Lael Brainard, Vice Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve , has said that growth in new digital assets, plus the pressures some of these assets have recently felt "highlight the need for better regulatory guardrails around these instruments". His comments came in a testimony prepared for the House Financial Services Committee hearing on May 26."The recent turmoil in crypto financial markets makes clear that the actions we take now — whether on the regulatory framework or a digital dollar — should be robust to the future evolution of the financial system,” he stated.

Invest Andreessen Horowitz raises $4.5 billion crypto fund, the largest of its kind

Sagging crypto prices and the collapse of the TerraUSD Take a look

Sagging crypto prices and the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin are no deterrent for venture capitalists who still see a lot of promise in the industry. In the latest example of that commitment, Andreessen Horowitz on May 25 said that it had raised a $4.5 billion crypto fund, the industry’s largest to date. The firm is dedicating $3 billion to venture investments and $1.5 billion to seed investments . The fund, the fourth crypto-dedicated investment vehicle for Andreessen Horowitz, brings its total digital-asset-focused efforts to $7.6 billion. It has backed some of the biggest names in blockchain, including crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc., nonfungible-token marketplace OpenSea, NBA Top Shot creator Dapper Labs and Sky Mavis, the developer of NFT game Axie Infinity.