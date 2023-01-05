 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Silvergate Capital shares sink as crypto-related deposits plunge, to cut workforce by 40%

Reuters
Jan 05, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

Shares in the company, which lost roughly 88% of their value in 2022, were down 40% in premarket trading.

Representative image

Silvergate Capital Corp reported a sharp drop in fourth-quarter crypto-related deposits on Thursday and said it would cut its workforce by 40%, or about 200 employees, as withdrawals surged following the collapse of industry major FTX.

Total deposits from digital asset customers declined to $3.8 billion at the end of December 2022, compared with $11.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2022, the crypto-focused bank said in a preliminary earnings report.

To maintain liquidity, the bank sold $5.2 billion of debt securities at a loss of $718 million in the fourth quarter.

More than a trillion dollars in value was wiped out from the crypto sector last year with rising interest rates exacerbating worries of an economic downturn. The crash has eliminated key industry players such as crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and crypto lender Celsius.

After rapid growth in 2020 and 2021, bitcoin – the most popular digital currency by far – saw broad declines last year, pressuring the crypto industry globally.