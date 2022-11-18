 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Looking beyond FTX: Why the crypto collapse matters

New York Times
Nov 18, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST

How could a $32 billion company vaporize overnight? An explainer on why the disintegration of FTX matters — it’s more than simply one man’s financial catastrophe

A profile of 30-year-old FTX Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. He resigned last week

Erin Griffith

How could a $32 billion company vaporize overnight? That’s what anyone watching the sudden collapse of FTX, a hot cryptocurrency start-up that plunged into bankruptcy last week, might be puzzling over.

It will take time — and multiple federal inquiries — to fully understand what happened behind the scenes at FTX, a Bahamas-based crypto exchange.

But here is the simplest explanation that I can manage: FTX let people and companies buy and sell digital currencies, holding billions of dollars’ worth of customer deposits. FTX’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, also created an investment fund called Alameda Research that trades cryptocurrencies. The businesses were supposed to be separate, but this year, Alameda needed cash and apparently dipped into FTX’s customer deposits. Then, this month, FTX customers became worried about their deposits and rushed to withdraw them, setting off a bank run and pushing FTX into bankruptcy.

The apparent commingling of funds between Alameda and FTX is highly suspicious and could lead to criminal fraud charges and lawsuits. The Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC) and Justice Department are investigating.

I want to explain why the disintegration of FTX matters — it’s more than simply one man’s financial catastrophe.