ED freezes Vauld’s bank assets worth Rs 370 crore in money laundering probe

In another instance of never ending trouble for crypto lending platform Vauld, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that it is freezing bank balances, payment gateway balances and crypto balances of worth Rs 370 crore for allegedly assisting predatory lending apps under ED’s investigation at present.

Payment gateway balances worth Rs 164.4 Crore and Crypto assets lying in their pool accounts were worth Rs 203.26 Crore.

ED had conducted searches at various premises of M/s Yellow Tune Technologies Private Limited at Bangalore, and the assets frozen belongs to Flipvolt Crypto-currency exchange, which runs Vauld.

The move comes exactly a week after WazirX’s bank assets worth Rs. 64.67 crore were halted last Friday in the same case.

“After the criminal investigation began, many of these fintech apps have shut shop & diverted away the huge profits earned using the above modus operandi. While doing fund trail investigation, ED found that large amount of funds to the tune of Rs 370 Crore were deposited by 23 entities including accused NBFCs and their fintech companies into the INR wallets of M/s Yellow Tune Technologies Private Limited held with Crypto Exchange M/s Flipvolt Technologies Private Limited. These amounts were nothing but proceeds of crime derived from predatory lending practices,” ED stated in its statement.

Crypto currency so purchased was transferred to various unknown foreign wallet addresses, it said.

On searching various premises of M/s Yellow Tune Technologies Private Limited between August 8, 2022 to August 10, 2022, beneficial owners of this firm and the recipient wallets couldn’t be traced.

“It is found that this shell entity was incorporated by Chinese Nationals Alex and Kaidi (real name not known) with the active connivance of willing CAs/CSs and the Bank Accounts were opened in the name of dummy Directors,” ED noted.

Flipvolt Crypto-Exchange allegedly had very lax KYC norms, loose regulatory control of allowing transfers to foreign wallets without asking any reason/declaration/KYC, non-recording of transactions on Blockchains to save costs etc., which led to the “accused fintech companies in avoiding regular Banking channels, and managed to easily take out all the fraud money in the form of crypto assets.”

This comes at a time, when Vauld is currently facing a financial liquidity crunch which led to its halting withdrawals on July 4 and suspending operations too. The following day, on July 5, the company said that it signed an indicative agreement to be acquired by London-based crypto lender Nexo.

The company is also stuck in court proceedings after creditors issued demand letters. In July, Vauld had said that its group firm has assets worth around $330 million and liabilities worth $400 million.

The company is at present serving a three-month moratorium to decide its way out of the financial crisis and payback creditors.