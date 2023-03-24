Cryptocurrency roundup for March 24: Elon Musk overtakes Twitter HQ, Texas House representative introduces Bitcoin support, Terra Luna Co-Founder apprehended and more

Big Story Dogecoin Price Surges Over 4% After Elon Musk's Tweet In a recent tweet, tech billionaire and Dogecoin advocate Elon Musk made a joke about a fee for visiting Twitter headquarters, which he suggested should be paid in DOGE.

> Responding to a user who expressed interest in visiting the head office of the social media platform, Musk quipped that it would "cost 3 Doge."

> This is significantly less than the $8 USD monthly fee that Twitter charges for a blue verification check. At the time of writing, three Dogecoins are valued at $0.222040 USD.

> Following Musk's tweet, the price of Dogecoin, the largest meme token by market cap, experienced a surge, rising over 4% to reach $0.0785.

> While the price has since dropped slightly to $0.0776 on the Binance exchange, the initial increase may be attributed to enthusiasm from the Dogecoin community. More here

Cody Harris

Terraform Labs Co-Founder Do Kwon Arrested in Montenegro

Cody Harris, a member of the Texas House of Representatives, has introduced a resolution expressing support for the Bitcoin economy in the state.

Terraform Labs Co-Founder Do Kwon Arrested in Montenegro

On March 23rd, the Minister of the Interior of Montenegro, Filip Adzic, announced the arrest of an individual suspected to be Do Kwon, co-founder of Terra Luna, within the Balkan nation's borders.

Since December 2022, South Korean prosecutors had been alleging that Kwon was hiding in Serbia, which has no extradition agreement with South Korea. More here.

FTX Group is set to recover approximately $404 million, which its founder Sam Bankman-Fried allegedly transferred to the investment fund Modulo Capital.

Continue here

SEC Warns Investors: Crypto Exchanges a Danger Zone

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has encouraged investors to exercise caution when dealing with crypto asset securities.

The SEC has made previous efforts to establish that numerous crypto exchanges are functioning as unregistered securities exchanges in the U.S., a perspective frequently expressed by SEC Chair Gary Gensler. Continue here.

FTX Seeks to Recover $460 Million in Misused Customer Funds

The financially distressed cryptocurrency exchange FTX is taking steps to recover customer funds that were reportedly misappropriated.

Full report here