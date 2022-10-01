Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 01: Bitcoin marginally up, Dogecoin lags behind

Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early today on October 01. The global crypto market cap is $942.24 billion, a 0.01 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.05 billion, which makes a 13.18 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.98 billion, 5.03 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $64.37 billion, which is 81.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin is currently Rs 16.49 lakh, with a dominance of 39.51 percent. This was a 0.10 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

In crypto news, bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network has said it is not seeking to enforce payment obligations for outstanding loans during its Chapter 11 proceedings and that borrowers do not need to repay such loans. The company said no interest or penalties will be assessed post loan maturity, in a filing at the US Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York.

New Jersey-based Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July, with estimated assets and liabilities between $1 billion to $10 billion, with more than 100,000 creditors.

Closer home, the Enforcement Directorate has frozen crypto currencies and Tether, equivalent to Rs 47.64 lakh under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), PTI reported. The action came after an investigation revealed one Aamir Khan and others were defrauding the public using a mobile gaming app ‘E-nuggets’, according to an ED statement. Khan launched E-Nuggets, which was “designed for the purpose of defrauding public”, it added.

As off 8.53 am on October 01, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,49,669 0.52% Ethereum 1,11,500.5 -1.32% Tether 85.20 0.14% Cardano 37.3690 -0.48% Binance Coin 23,599.99 -0.22% XRP 40.0021 -0.48% Polkadot 554.01 0.46% Dogecoin 5.0706 -0.77%

Moneycontrol News