Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 5: Bitcoin, Ether rise; Cardano biggest gainer

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on May 5, as the global crypto market cap rose 5.06 percent to s $1.81 trillion. The total crypto market volume gained as much as 38.66 percent to $100.36 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $10.74 billion, which is 10.70 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume, while the volume of all stable coins made up 84.64 percent at $84.94 billion.

Bitcoin’s dominance decreased marginally by 0.24 percent to 41.82 percent over the day, according to the data by CoinMarketCap. The world's largest cryptocurrency traded at Rs 31,50,261 levels.

In other news, the International Energy Agency notes that Bitcoin consumes about 100 terawatt hours of electricity (0.3 percent of total global consumption). Data centre and data transmission networks — which power everything from Snap DMs to Netflix shows to medical research — consume a total of 460-590 terawatt hours (1.4-1.8 percent).

As of 8:15 am on May 5, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 31,50,261 2.68% Ethereum 2,34,409 3.83% Tether 79.59 -1.41% Cardano 71.2491 12.77% Binance Coin 31,962.12 2.77% XRP 51.8496 5.17% Polkadot 1,298.51 7.04% Dogecoin 10.8205 2.79%

Moneycontrol News