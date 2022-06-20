Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 20: Crypto market shows recovery; Bitcoin, Ether rise over 8%

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on June 20 as the global crypto market cap rose 6.97 per cent to $875.48 billion over the last 24 hours. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined 11.16 per cent to $79.28 billion during the period.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.77 billion, 7.28 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $68.63 billion, 86.56 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.6 lakh, with a dominance of 43.37 percent. This was a 0.42 per cent increase over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.
At 8:30am on June 20, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
At 8:30am on June 20, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
Find more blockchain, business and market related stories here
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,67,464
|8.03%
|Ethereum
|89,083
|10.91%
|Tether
|82.90
|-0.56%
|Cardano
|38.9998
|5.03%
|Binance Coin
|17,334.20
|7.69%
|XRP
|26.5981
|5.09%
|Polkadot
|602.89
|2.55%
|Dogecoin
|4.8499
|11.72%