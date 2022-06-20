 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 20: Crypto market shows recovery; Bitcoin, Ether rise over 8%

Moneycontrol News
Jun 20, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.6 lakh, with a dominance of 43.37 percent. This was a 0.42 per cent increase over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on June 20 as the global crypto market cap rose 6.97 per cent to $875.48 billion over the last 24 hours. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined 11.16 per cent to $79.28 billion during the period.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.77 billion, 7.28 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $68.63 billion, 86.56 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

At 8:30am on June 20, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 16,67,464 8.03%
Ethereum 89,083 10.91%
Tether 82.90 -0.56%
Cardano 38.9998 5.03%
Binance Coin 17,334.20 7.69%
XRP 26.5981 5.09%
Polkadot 602.89 2.55%
Dogecoin 4.8499 11.72%
Jun 20, 2022
