Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 6: Bitcoin down, Dogecoin biggest loser

Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on April 6. The global crypto market cap is $2.09 trillion, a 3.51 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $110.65 billion, a 2.92 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $14.04 billion, 12.69 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $92.05 billion, which is 83.19 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 36.18 lakh with a dominance of 41.18 percent. This is a 0.19 percent increase over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Except for Tether, which gained 1.27 percent over the last 24 hours, all other cryptos on our list were in the red. The biggest loser was Dogecoin (-7.68 percent), followed by Polkadot, (-5.53 percent), Cardano (-4. 67 percent), Ethereum (-3.56 percent), XRP (-1.75 percent), Bitcoin (-1.36 percent), and Binance Coin (-1.06 percent).

In other news, the United Kingdom will soon introduce its own non-fungible token in effort to the lead the way in cryptocurrencies.

Rishi Sunak, the UK's chancellor of the exchequer, has directed the Royal Mint to put out the NFT by summer, his deputy John Glenn said at a conference in London. He added that the UK government planned to prioritise blockchain technology and even consider borrowing money and issuing debt using it.

Glenn, who is the economic secretary to the UK's treasury, said that the NFT would be emblematic of the "forward-looking approach we are determined to take".

The hugely popular NFTs are speculative purchases. Glenn said the UK will have in place multiple measures to regulate digital assets.

Meanwhile, email marketing platform Mailchimp has confirmed that it was a victim of a hack. The infiltration was reportedly conducted using an internal tool and the company says the hackers managed to steal data from more than a hundred of its clients.

While the company disclosed the breach on April 4, initial reports of the hacks had sprung up over the weekend. Cryptocurrency wallet Trezor tweeted a day before the disclosure that Mailchimp had confirmed the hack and they were trying to determine how many email IDs were affected.

Mailchimp's chief information security officer Siobhan Smyth told The Verge that the company first found the breach on March 26, when it detected an unauthorised use of an internal tool provided to the company's customer support and administrative teams.

The company said that they immediately deactivated the accounts but the hackers were still able to access 300 Mailchimp accounts and obtained data from 102.

Separately, Elon Musk took a swipe at Twitter for adding a new feature which allows users to use NFTs from their crypto wallets as their profile pictures. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who also recently made a public disclosure of a $3 billion stake in the micro-blogging site, tweeted that the latest initiative was "annoying".

He also criticised Twitter for failing to clean the platform of spambots which frequently post links to fraudulent crypto promotions and giveaways. Musk was responding to a tweet by Pune engineer and his "Twitter friend" Pranay Pathole.

As of 7.45 am on April 6, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 36,18,280 -1.36% Ethereum 2,65,849 -3.56% Tether 79.46 1.27% Cardano 90.7000 -4.67% Binance Coin 35,062.62 -1.06% XRP 63.0314 -1.75% Polkadot 1,703.19 -5.53% Dogecoin 12.7355 -7.68%

Moneycontrol News