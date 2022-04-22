Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 22: Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin fall; Polkadot biggest loser

Most cryptocurrencies traded in negative territory on April 22. The global crypto market cap stands at $1.18 trillion, a decrease of 2.62 percent increase over the previous day.
The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $106.92 billion, a 17.21 percent increase.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $13.81 billion, 12.92 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $90.60 billion, which is 84.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin's price is currently $40,573.41. The world's biggest cryptocurrency's dominance is 41.09 percent - a decrease of 0.03 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
In other news, a crypto trader lost $650,000 (roughly Rs 5 crore) worth of cryptocurrency and NFT to scammers. Domenic Iacovone shared his experience and sought help from experts on Twitter. He even offered $100,000 as reward for any assistance.
Iacovone said that he had stored his digital assets on a cryptocurrency wallet called MetaMask.
As of 10:00 am on April 22, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|32,40,887
|-1.98%
|Ethereum
|2,40,802
|-1.96%
|Tether
|80.01
|0.5%
|Cardano
|73.7089
|-2.64%
|Binance Coin
|32,877.43
|-1.5%
|XRP
|58.6499
|-1.92%
|Polkadot
|1,470.00
|-4.42%
|Dogecoin
|10.9754
|-2.00%