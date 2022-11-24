 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CoinDCX publishes Proof of Reserves, CEO Sumit Gupta says exchange will take more steps towards transparency

Sanghamitra Kar & Priyanka Iyer
Nov 24, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST

Following the fall of the erstwhile second-largest global crypto exchange FTX, its token FTT and the subsequent bankruptcy, debates have picked up around the need for exchanges to be more transparent.

CoinDCX co-founders Neeraj Khandelwal and Sumit Gupta.

Coinbase-backed crypto exchange unicorn CoinDCX published its Proof-of-Reserves on November 24 in partnership with Nansen, amid the increasing demand of crypto investors asking for transparency from exchanges globally.

“With this CoinDCX’s on-chain and off-chain asset balances and a complete list of wallet addresses are available for public viewing,” said the company in a statement.

A glance at the dashboard shows CoinDCX’s net worth, token and protocol allocation, asset worth, cumulative profit and loss. As of today, its top tokens are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Matic, and ADA among others.

The company is also working to go live with CoinMarketCap's recently added proof-of-reserve tracker for crypto exchanges.

Other exchanges including Binance, OKX, KuCoin, and Bitfinex are also integrated with Nansen.