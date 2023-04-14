 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bitcoin smashes $30,000 barrier, crypto titans predict big rally ahead

Murtuza Merchant
Apr 14, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST

In the past few weeks, Bitcoin's price has been climbing, driven by an anticipation of the impending halving and the potential for a US Federal Reserve interest rate reduction. However, there are also experts who believe the current rally may be a fakeout as trading volumes are dull.

Bitcoin is nearing a crucial technical milestone about a year away, which may potentially spark a sustained uptick in the cryptocurrency's worth.

The forthcoming ‘halving’ for Bitcoin is estimated to take place around April or May 2024, though the exact timing is yet to be determined.

‘Halvings’ reduce the rate at which new coins are created and thus lower the available amount of new supply.

As of Thursday morning, one Bitcoin was valued at roughly $30,200, according to data from CoinGecko. The world's leading cryptocurrency has seen a remarkable increase of over 80 percent since the start of the year.