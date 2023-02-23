Cryptocurrency roundup for February 23: Digital-asset sector's turmoil confirms crypto's unreliability, Immutable's decision to lay off 11% of its workforce and more

Big story Crypto is Not a Reliable Alternative to Fiat Currency, Says Head of Bank for International Settlements

Head of the Bank for International Settlements Agustin Carstens has stated that the argument that crypto is a viable alternative to fiat currency has been settled in the wake of the digital-asset sector's recent turmoil.

> In a Bloomberg TV interview, he stated, "That battle has been won...A technology doesn't make for trusted money."

> Carstens emphasized that the only way to establish great credibility for money is through the legal and historical infrastructure behind central banks, adding that he anticipates a "strong statement" from the Group of 20 regarding stricter regulations for the digital-asset sector.

ETF Buzz BlackRock Enters Metaverse ETF Competition with iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has joined the ever-growing competition in the metaverse ETF space, with its launch of the iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF.

> The ETF offers investment opportunities in companies that provide hardware and software for the Metaverse, a virtual world that blends digital platforms, social media, gaming, and augmented and virtual reality.

> With an expense ratio of 0.47%, IVRS is cheaper than its competitors, such as the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF, ProShares Metaverse ETF, and Subversive Metaverse ETF.

> However, Fidelity Metaverse ETF is the only fund with a lower expense ratio of 0.39%. IVRS includes top holdings such as Meta Platforms, Apple, Nvidia, and Roblox.

Layoffs in Crypto Crypto gaming start-up Immutable announces redundancies despite raising millions in venture capital

Immutable, the largest crypto gaming start-up in Australia, announced on Wednesday that it will be letting go of 11% of its workforce.

> This decision comes despite raising $280 million in venture capital funding over the past two years and being valued at $3.5 billion in March 2020.

> In a note to staff seen by The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, Immutable's CEO and co-founder, James Ferguson, explained that the layoffs were necessary to maximize the longevity of the company's cash reserves and allocate its resources to the most critical projects.

> Ferguson took full responsibility for the layoffs and acknowledged their impact on the lives of affected staff members.

> He wrote, "As CEO, I am deeply aware that these role eliminations will directly impact the lives of many, and I take full ownership for these actions."

Web3 World Tezos and Google Cloud: New Partnership to Boost Web3 Development

Google Cloud is set to join the ranks of validators on the Tezos network, a blockchain platform, to enable its corporate clients to build Web3 applications on the network by deploying Tezos nodes.

> This is not Google Cloud's first foray into the blockchain space.

> The company began offering node-hosting services for Ethereum in October and became a validator on Solana shortly after.

> Notably, Google Cloud has previously highlighted the risks associated with hacked accounts being used to mine cryptocurrency by malicious actors.

> This indicates that Google is aware of the specific security risks involved in the digital asset industry.

Web3 Buzz Indian Web3 Gaming Startup, Kratos Studios, Reaches $150M Valuation in $20M Seed Funding Round

Kratos Studios, a gaming startup based in India that leverages blockchain technology, has secured $20 million in a seed funding round, led by Accel.

> The round also included investments from other notable players such as Prosus Ventures, Courtside Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, and Nazara Technologies.

> As part of the funding, the startup has also acquired IndiGG, a sub-DAO of Yield Guild Games DAO, via a token swap.

> The move will see existing INDI token holders swap their tokens for new Kratos tokens, which will be launched in a year.

> According to Kratos co-founder, Manish Agarwal, the swap will allow token holders to maintain the value of their initial investment without any markdown. Kratos Studios was founded by Manish Agarwal, the former CEO of Nazara, India's first publicly listed gaming company.

DeFi Forsage Founders Indicted for Alleged $340 Million Ponzi Scheme in DeFi Crypto Investment Platform

Four founders of Forsage, a decentralized finance crypto investment platform, have been indicted for their alleged involvement in a $340 million “global Ponzi and pyramid scheme.”

> The indictment was returned by a federal grand jury and charged the Russian nationals, Vladimir Okhotnikov, Olena Oblamska, Mikhail Sergeev, and Sergey Maslakov, with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. If convicted, all four could face up to 20 years in jail.

Crypto Trouble Crypto Exchange CoinEx Faces Suit from New York Attorney General for Unregistered Securities Broker Activity

The New York State Attorney General's office has filed a lawsuit against CoinEx, alleging that it violated state laws by operating as an unregistered securities broker and commodity broker-dealer.

> The complaint stated that CoinEx did not register with the SEC or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission before offering services in the state.

> The company claimed to be an exchange and offered services similar to national securities exchanges, despite not having the necessary registration.

> The petition also noted that the tokens and services listed by CoinEx qualify as securities and/or commodities under state law.

> The filing cited New York's Martin Act and General Business Law, claiming that the tokens sold by CoinEx fall under the definition of commodities and securities.

