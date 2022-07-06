 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q1 PAT seen up 82.8% YoY to Rs 1,703 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Jul 06, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 71.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 17.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 17,967 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durables sector. The brokerage house expects Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals to report net profit at Rs 1,703 crore up 82.8% year-on-year (down 6.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 100.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 10.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,458 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 6, 2022 03:00 pm
