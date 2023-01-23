 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Credit Saison India gets Rs 540 crore capital infusion from parent

PTI
Jan 23, 2023 / 08:55 PM IST

The Bengaluru-based digital lender said the latest capital infusion came from Saison International, the global business division of the parent, in two tranches.

Credit Saison India has disbursed over a million loans since inception in 2019 to consumers, SMEs, fintechs and other NBFCs Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

Digital non-banking finance company Credit Saison India has received Rs 540 crore in fresh capital from its Japanese parent Credit Saison Company, taking the total equity infusion to Rs 1,600 crore.

The Bengaluru-based digital lender said the latest capital infusion came from Saison International, the global business division of the parent, in two tranches.

Credit Saison India has disbursed over a million loans since inception in 2019 to consumers, SMEs, fintechs and other NBFCs, and has an asset under management (AUM) of Rs 5,000 crore. It targets to take the AUM to over Rs 8,000 crore over the next next 12 months.

When it comes to funding, the NBFC is backed by State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Mizuho, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and MUFG Bank among others, said Presha Paragash, chief executive of the company.