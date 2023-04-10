 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Credit growth likely to remain strong in Q4, says Kotak Bank's Shanti Ekambaram

Harsh Kumar
Apr 10, 2023 / 10:20 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank's loan book stood at Rs 3.10 lakh crore as of December, up from Rs 2.52 lakh crore in the same period of the previous year.

Bank credit growth has remained strong aided by urban consumption-led recovery and improving rural economy, said Kotak Mahindra Bank's Whole-time Director Shanti Ekambaram to Moneycontrol on Monday, April 10.

"You've heard from banks and NBFCs that credit growth continues to be strong," said Ekambaram. The investment cycle is being led by government spending while private investment is still muted.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's loan book stood at Rs 3.10 lakh crore as of December, up from Rs 2.52 lakh crore in the same period the previous year. Microfinance loans grew the fastest at 121 percent, followed by the credit card outstanding, which grew 85 percent on-year. Unsecured personal loans and business loans surged 69 percent. All these segments gained partly on a low base. Unsecured retail advances, including microfinance, now constitute 9.3 percent of the bank's loan book.

On increasing fixed deposit (FD) rates, Ekambaram said," If you look at what the rate increases have been, while the repo rate has gone up 250 basis points (bps) deposit rates have not gone up that much.