CPI Inflation at 6.44%: RBI may hike repo rate by 25 bps in April, say economists

Manish M. Suvarna
Mar 13, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST

The RBI has hiked the repo rate by 250 bps since May 2022 to fight the price rise.

Persistently high retail inflation in recent months may force the Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel to go for another hike in its next policy review, top economists said on March 13.

India's headline retail inflation rate came in at 6.44 percent in February, lower than January's three-month high of 6.52 percent, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed on March 13. However, inflation remains above the RBI's upper limit of 6 percent.

This, economists said, may force the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) in the April review.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.