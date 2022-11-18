 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Covid lockdown, a dining table and 2 determined teens: How Zepto was born

Darlington Jose Hector
Nov 18, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST

Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra are taking on e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart with their quick-commerce offering they built from their dining table

Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha were both students of Stanford, who decided to drop out of the university's computer science course to pursue entrepreneurship.(Images: LinkedIn)

Note to readers: Germ of an Idea is a series about how an entrepreneurial idea was conceived, shaped and launched. The series hopes to inspire thousands of potential Indian entrepreneurs who are on the cusp of starting up or have ventured recently or are currently in schools and colleges dreaming of turning founders.

At 20, most youngsters are busy juggling college, relationships and careers but if you are Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, you think smart, you deliver fast, really fast, and build a business worth $900 million in 18 months.

The founders of Zepto are now worth over Rs 1,000 crore each, having set up the 10-minute grocery delivery service in April 2021. Just like their quick-commerce idea, Zepto rocketed to $900-million “soonicorn” status when it raised $200 million in May 2022.

A play on the word unicorn, “soonicorn” is the startupspeak for a company that is on course to be worth a billion dollars or more.

The Dubai-raised Stanford dropouts who started Zepto in Mumbai during the coronavirus pandemic have raised over $350 million from investors including American startup accelerator Y Combinator, Nexus Venture Partners and US healthcare consortium Kaiser Permanente.

The childhood friends—they have known each since they were eight—have been building products since their early teens.