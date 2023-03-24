 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Proposed Finance Bill tweak: Here's how fund managers, corporates, market voices are reacting

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

Wealth experts largely expressed disappointment for the MF industry after the Finance Bill proposed that debt funds will now be deemed to be short-term capital gains.

After the Finance Bill 2023 introduced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed that debt funds will now be deemed to be short-term capital gains, wealth experts say such proposals will bring bank fixed deposits (FDs) on-par with debt mutual funds.

Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman of State Bank of India (SBI) claims that the development seems to be in line with the government's thinking on capital gains taxation.

''I don't think banks and mutual funds are competing for funds, there may be some overlaps but overall, bank deposits are a very different asset class as compared to MFs. Investors will weigh net yield post tax for both asset classes and decide, and also the risk-reward ratio,'' said Khara.

