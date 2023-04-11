 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Corporates stare at 25% jump in financing cost this fiscal: Report

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST

The rising interest rate burden, which is near the pre-pandemic levels and already up 30 percent over FY22 levels, will force companies to reverse their deleveraging course this fiscal, according to a report.

The current fiscal is also likely to witness a 25 percent increase in interest servicing cost, it added.

Top 3,360 plus non-financial, debt-heavy corporates have a debt burden of about Rs 36 lakh crore as of H1 FY23 and their interest outflow will jump to Rs 3.38 lakh crore in FY24 from Rs 2.52 lakh crore in FY22, according to an analysis by India Ratings.

To tame the stubbornly high inflation, the Reserve Bank has hiked the key policy rates by 250 bps so far since May 2022, and at 6.50 percent it is already 25 bps more than the pre-February 2020 levels.