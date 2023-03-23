 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coromandel International to enter into speciality, industrial chemicals

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

Coromandel International is in the business of fertilisers, crop protection chemicals, bio-products, speciality nutrients, organic fertilisers and retail.

Coromandel International Ltd, which is into fertilisers and crop protection chemicals businesses, on Wednesday said it will diversify into speciality and industrial chemicals.

In a statement, the company said that its Board approved a plan to expand its operations in crop protection chemicals and foray into Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) business.

The Board also approved the plan to diversify into new growth areas, namely speciality and industrial chemicals.