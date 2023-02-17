Coromandel International develops nanotechnology-based fertilizer

Agriculture solutions provider Coromandel International Ltd has developed a nanotechnology based fertilizer, Nano DAP from its research and development centre at Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, the company said on Friday.

The Chennai-based Murugappa Group company said it has been conducting extensive field studies on product efficacy, biosafety and toxicity for the launch of Nano DAP in different agro-climatic zones with various agricultural universities.

"Application with the government for the commercial release of Nano DAP is in the advanced stage of approval," the company said in a statement here.

Coromandel International Ltd is setting up a greenfield facility in Andhra Pradesh and plans to launch the product this year, it said.

"Nano DAP will go a long way in driving sustainability of Indian farms through improving nutrient uptake, lowering water consumption and minimising environmental losses," executive vice-chairman Arun Alagappan said. The usage of Nano DAP would make the farm economics more attractive and can drive sustainable usage and site-specific nutrient applications, he said. "I would like to thank the government for its continuous guidance, extending policy and regulatory support and providing the requisite impetus for adoption of new technologies in farming," he said.

