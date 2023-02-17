 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coromandel International develops nanotechnology-based fertilizer

Feb 17, 2023 / 06:41 PM IST

Agriculture solutions provider Coromandel International Ltd has developed a nanotechnology based fertilizer, Nano DAP from its research and development centre at Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, the company said on Friday.

The Chennai-based Murugappa Group company said it has been conducting extensive field studies on product efficacy, biosafety and toxicity for the launch of Nano DAP in different agro-climatic zones with various agricultural universities.

"Application with the government for the commercial release of Nano DAP is in the advanced stage of approval," the company said in a statement here.

Coromandel International Ltd is setting up a greenfield facility in Andhra Pradesh and plans to launch the product this year, it said.