Complaints under ombudsman schemes rises 9.39% in 2021-22: RBI

Manish M. Suvarna
Jan 04, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

42.12 percent of the total complaints received constitutes digital modes of payment and transactions complaints.

Complaints received under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Ombudsman Schemes or Consumer Education and Protection Cells during 2021-22 increased 9.39 percent over the previous year and stood at 4,18,184.

According to the Annual Report of Ombudsman Schemes for 2021-22, Complaints relating to the digital modes of payment and transactions were the highest in number, constituting 42.12 percent of the total complaints received during the year.

The rate of disposal of complaints by RBIOs improved to 97.97 percent in 2021-22 from 96.59 percent in 2020-21.

"Since establishment of Centralised Receipt and Processing Center (CRPC) under the RB-IOS, 2021, of the 1,49,419 complaints handled at the CRPC, 1,43,552 complaints had been disposed as at the end of March 31, 2022," RBI said in a report.

While, majority of the complaints has been resolved via mutual settlement or conciliation or mediation.