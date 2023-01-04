Complaints under ombudsman schemes rises 9.39% in 2021-22: RBI

Complaints received under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Ombudsman Schemes or Consumer Education and Protection Cells during 2021-22 increased 9.39 percent over the previous year and stood at 4,18,184.

According to the Annual Report of Ombudsman Schemes for 2021-22, Complaints relating to the digital modes of payment and transactions were the highest in number, constituting 42.12 percent of the total complaints received during the year.

The rate of disposal of complaints by RBIOs improved to 97.97 percent in 2021-22 from 96.59 percent in 2020-21.

"Since establishment of Centralised Receipt and Processing Center (CRPC) under the RB-IOS, 2021, of the 1,49,419 complaints handled at the CRPC, 1,43,552 complaints had been disposed as at the end of March 31, 2022," RBI said in a report.

While, majority of the complaints has been resolved via mutual settlement or conciliation or mediation.

On November 12, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched RB-IOS. The ambit of RB-IOS, 2021 was extended to include non-scheduled Urban Cooperative Banks with deposits of Rs 50 crore and above. Under the RB-IOS, 2021, a CRPC was established at RBI, Chandigarh to receive complaints through email or physical mode from across the country and handle the initial scrutiny and processing of these complaints before assigning the maintainable ones to ORBIOs for further redressal. The report added that Consumer Education and Protection Department during April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, will work towards Review of the guidelines on “Strengthening of grievance redress framework for banks” issued in January 2021. Further, extension of the RB-IOS, 2021 and Internal Ombudsman Scheme to more REs that are not covered presently, enhance the efficiency and ease of usage of CMS, and upgrade and expand the contact centre.

