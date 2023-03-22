 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Competition Commission clears LIC Mutual Fund-IDBI Mutual Fund deal

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 08:48 PM IST

The proposed combination involves LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd (LIC AMC) acquiring the rights to manage and administer the schemes of IDBI Mutual Fund (IDBI MF) from IDBI Asset Management Ltd (IDBI AMC), according to an official release.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has also given the nod for LIC Mutual Fund Trustee Pvt Ltd's (LIC TC) acquisition of the rights of trusteeship of the schemes of IDBI MF from IDBI MF Trustee Company Ltd (IDBI TC). (Representative image: Reuters)

Fair trade regulator CCI on Wednesday said it has approved LIC Mutual Fund's acquisition of IDBI Mutual Fund.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the sponsor of LIC Mutual Fund (LIC MF) and the parent entity of LIC AMC and LIC TC.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has cleared the deal. It has also given the nod for LIC Mutual Fund Trustee Pvt Ltd's (LIC TC) acquisition of the rights of trusteeship of the schemes of IDBI MF from IDBI MF Trustee Company Ltd (IDBI TC).