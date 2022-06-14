Zydus Life chairman Pankaj R Patel named on RBI Central Board

Zydus Lifesciences chairman Pankaj R. Patel has been appointed as a part-time non-official director in the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBl), the company announced in indices filing on June 14.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the proposal of appointment of Mr. Patel under section 8 (1)(c) of the RBI Act, 1934 for a period of four years from the date of notification of his appointment, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the statement said.

Patel is already on the board of Invest India, a Member of the Mission Steering Group under the National Health Mission, Drug Technical Advisory Board under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

(This is a developing story, please check back later for more updates)